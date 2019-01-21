RRB JE recruitment 2019: Check exam pattern, syllabus and cut-off

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 13,487 vacancies at the post of junior engineer (JE) on its official website. Online registrations have begun for the post and the last date to submit application form is January 31, 2019. The written computer-based test (CBT) for RRB JE is expected to be held in April or May 2019.

Advertising

A total of two CBT exams will be conducted after which a final merit list will be released. The selected candidates will be recruited as a junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendant (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed at the pay of Rs 35,400 plus other allowances, as per the official notification.

The first CBT will be of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts.

The normalised score of the first CBT exam should be used only for short listing of candidates for the second stage exam as per their merit, according to the official notification.

RRB JE recruitment: Exam pattern

First stage CBT: It will have 100 questions to be solved in 90 minutes. The candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes time to complete the exam. The exam will also have negative marking. Each wrong answer will deduct 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question.

Second stage CBT: The exam will constitute 150 questions to be completed in 120 minutes. For candidates belonging to PwD category, the time allowed will be 160 minutes and a facility of scribe will also be available.

RRB JE recruitment: Subject-wise marks distribution

The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Stage one CBT:

Maths – 30

General intelligence – 25

General awareness – 15

General science – 30

Each question will have 1 mark each for correct and minus 0.33 for every wrong answer.

Stage 2 CBT:

General awareness – 15

Physics and Chemistry – 15

Basic of environment and pollution control – 10

Technical abilities – 100

RRB JE recruitment: Cut-off

For stage one CBT, the minimum percentage of marks for the unreserved category will be 40 per cent. For candidates belonging to OBC and SC candidates, the minimum marks required is 30 per cent. For ST category candidates it is 25 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.