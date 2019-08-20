RRB JE 2019: Candidates complaint CBT 1 result unfair, Railways issue clarification

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Railways has today issued a clarification over questions raised on the selection process for the RRB JE recruitment. The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 for the post of junior engineer (JE) on August 16.

Taking to Twitter, many students claim that if the CBT 1 was only of screening nature then all those who have secured passing marks should be declared qualified for the next round. As per the RRB, to be considered pass, a candidate had to score 40 per cent marks for unreserved category, 30 per cent for SC and 25 per cent marks for ST category. However, with a high number of applications received by the Railways for the junior engineer post, not everyone who cracks CBT I could be shortlisted for the next round.

The official RRB JE notification 2019 also states that for the second stage CBT only top 15X candidates will be considered.

At the time of alp result , you revised the result and qualify everyone who got above 40 marks , why? Just because it was election time? We want justice , here we are getting above 60 or 70marks but still not qualify for the cbt 2 exam, why this much partial behaviour for enggs. pic.twitter.com/qaxvOajQsZ — Jagan das (@jdas2691) August 20, 2019

The RRB claims that through CBT 1, a total of 2,02,616 candidates have been shortlisted which is 15 times the total vacancies advertised. A Railways official told the indianexpress.com that they have chosen the top 2 lakh candidates for the next round for a total of 13,538 posts of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

As many as 32,05,098 applications were received by the RRB of which 24,74,394 candidates were selected to appear for the first stage computer-based test (CBT) held on May 22 to June 2. For some sections, the exam was rescheduled from June 26 to June 28.

The RRB, in an official statement claims, “All information about qualifying paper, cut-off marks, technical or non-technical subjects etc raised in a section of media reports are wrong and unfounded.” It added, “The candidates have been shortlisted as per the methodology described in official notification.”

The second stage of the recruitment RRB JE CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to 31. The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, an additional 40 minutes will be allotted to PwD category candidates. A total of 150 questions will be asked. The exam will be multiple-choice (MCQ) based. There will also be negative marking for the incorrect answers.

