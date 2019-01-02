RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Apply online; documents, websites, fees, syllabus

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: The online application process for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies has been started on Wednesday, January 2. The candidates can apply online through all the region based official websites till January 31, 2019. The first stage Computer based test is expected to be conducted either in April or May, 2019.

The Indian Railways will be hiring for a total of 13,487 posts of Junior Engineer ( JE ) Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [ JE(IT) ], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Documents needed

Candidates should register using their correct mobile number and valid e-mail ID as all recruitment related communications will be sent through SMS and e-mail. The RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage. Here are the documents needed to register:

— Scanned passport size photo(20kb-50kb) of the candidate.

— Scanned Signature(10kb-40kb).

— Scanned SC/ST certificate(50kb to 100kb), if applicable

Fill in the details – personal and educational both. Read carefully the application form to avoid any error. After final submission, the details in the application (except mobile number, email id and State) can be edited by the candidate with the modification option. However, this modification requires extra fee of Rs.100/- each time which is non refundable. The modification is allowed only twice.

The registration details except mobile number, email id and RRB can be edited.

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Check syllabus

Mathematics: Number systems, BODMAS, Decimals, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Fractions, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, Pipes and Cistern

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Alphabetical and Number Series, Conclusions, Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions

General Awareness: Current affairs, Indian Geography, History of India, India’s independence movement, Indian Constitution, Economy, Sports, Entertainment

Civil Engineering: Costing, Coordinate System, Construction, Structure Engineering and Drawing, Building Materials, Concrete Structures, Curves, Estimating, Environmental Engineering, Hydraulics, Hydrology, Highway Planning, Mechanics, Projections, Valuation, Soil Mechanics, Steel Structures

Mechanical Engineering: Engineering Mechanics, Heat Transfer, Kinematics of Machines, Power Engineering, Power Engineering, Fluid Mechanics, Steam Tables, Metrology

Electronics Engineering: Analog and Digital Circuits, Communication, Electronic Devices and circuits, Energy Bands, Control system, Diodes, Signals and systems, Digital Signal Processing, Junctions, Tunnel, Microprocessor, Microcontroller, Wireless Communication

Electrical Engineering: Analog and Digital Electronics, Basics of Circuits, Power Electronics, Circuits and Measurement Systems, Electronics Measurements, Machines, Circuit Theory, Signals and Systems

Computer Science Engineering: MS Office, Algorithms, Computer Fundamentals, Network Communication, Computer Networks, Web Technology, Software Engineering, DBMS, System Programming, Operating Systems, Web Technology and Programming.

