RRB Allahabad JE final result declared, check merit list

Check result at respective website. (Representational image) Check result at respective website. (Representational image)

RRB JE final result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the recruitment exams held at the post of junior engineer (JE), Depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

The merit list for those who appeared in RRB Allahabad has been published while many other regional centers are yet to announce their result. Candidates can check their list, cut-off etc at the official website, rrbald.gov.in.

In video| RRB JE recruitment controversies

This result is based on computer-based test (CBT) 1 and 2, document verification and medical exam. A total of 10 candidates from RRB Allahabad have been declared medically unfit despite clearing all other rounds and hence will not be considered for employment. Further, the result of 24 candidates has been withheld citing lack of documents.

RRB JE final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the region based official website

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

RRB JE final result: Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed at the pay of Rs 35,400 plus other allowances, as per the official notification.

As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied for RRB JE exam. The RRB JE exam was marred by several controversies from an alleged erroneous selection process for the CBT 2 to images of question papers of CBT 2 found online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd