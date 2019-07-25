RRB JE answer key 2019 released: How to download

RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for the first stage of the computer-based test (CBT) conducted to hire at the post of junior engineer (JE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from their respective RRB website till July 27.

Earlier, RRB JE preliminary answer key was released against which objections were invited. Based on the objections raised, several changes have been made in the final answer key. The result will be based on the RRB JE final answer key only.

RRB JE final answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The exam was from May 22 to June 2, during the exam, several centres faced technical glitches due to check in the affected centres, the exam was reconducted in some centers from June 26 to 28, 2019. Over 25 lakh students have reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

