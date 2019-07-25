Toggle Menu
RRB JE answer key 2019 released: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rrb-je-final-answer-key-2019-released-how-to-download-indianrailways-gov-in-5851677/

RRB JE answer key 2019 released: How to download

RRB JE final answer key 2019: Based on the objections raised against preliminary answer key, several changes have been made in the final answer key. The result will be based on the RRB JE final answer key only.

RRB JE answer key 2019 download link, RRB JE recruitment, iindianrailways.gov.in, govt jobs, rRB JE news, indian railways jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri results, govt jobs, employment news
RRB JE answer key can be download from regional websites.(Representational image)

RRB JE Final Answer Key 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for the first stage of the computer-based test (CBT) conducted to hire at the post of junior engineer (JE). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from their respective RRB website till July 27.

Earlier, RRB JE preliminary answer key was released against which objections were invited. Based on the objections raised, several changes have been made in the final answer key. The result will be based on the RRB JE final answer key only.

RRB JE final answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The exam was from May 22 to June 2, during the exam, several centres faced technical glitches due to check in the affected centres, the exam was reconducted in some centers from June 26 to 28, 2019. Over 25 lakh students have reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts.

Advertising

In Video| Modi denies Trump’s claims on India seeking US’s help for Kashmir

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BTSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 9299 vacancies of staff nurse, tutor
2 Tamil Nadu parties oppose lower cut-off mark for EWS quota in SBI exam
3 RRB Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019: CBT 1 exam date, center, syllabus and other details