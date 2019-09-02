RRB JE exam paper leak row: Two booked, question paper circulated from Thane

Two people have been booked by the Thane police in connection with the alleged leak of a question paper of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), an official said on Sunday. The RRB exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode to recruit at the post of Joint Engineer (JE).

Jitin Kumar Sagar, who appeared for the test in Thane, was booked along with his unidentified associates on Saturday under IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, senior inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, Kishore Khairnar, said.

As informed by indianexpress.com first, a PDF consisting of all questions asked in the JE exam along with several pictures of a computer screen appearing to RRB JE CBT 2 test were doing rounds on the internet. Talking to indianexpress.com, an official had said that a candidate might have smuggled a mobile phone inside the exam hall, despite strict checking.

The online test for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted on August 28.

“For the test, Career Heights institute in Thane was appointed as the exam control agency, which was coordinating with the Satvat Infosol Pvt Ltd based in Chennai,” Khairnar said.

A total of 300 candidates appeared for the test at the Thane centre. However, the next day the Chennai-based agency found some issue with one of the computers. During the check, it was found that a remote access device had been connected to the CPU of that computer,” he said.

Further probe revealed that screenshots of certain questions for the JE test had been circulated on social media from that computer. On the basis of the roll number, it was found that Sagar had used that computer during the exam, Khairnar said.

— inputs from PTI

