RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter link activated: How to download

RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the city intimation and free travel authority letters for the second stage CBT. The link will be activated from 11 am onwards on Saturday – August 17. Meanwhile, the link for the mock test has also been activated.

Candidates can download the same from their respective RRB websites. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 1. The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card will be released four days prior to the exam, that is, by August 23.

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam scheme

The exam will be conducted fro 120 minutes or two hours. There will be 150 questions and all of them will be multiple-choice (MCQ) based. There will be negative marking in the exam and one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the result for the first stage computer-based test (CBT) held for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineering (JE) on August 13, only the selected candidates will have to appear for the second stage CBT. Candidates will also have to make it to the RRB JE CBT 1 cut-off score as well. Each region released category-wise cut-off score list based on the marks scored by candidates.

The recruitment exams are being conducted to hire at 13,487 vacant posts. Of the total, 12872 posts are for JE and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions respectively.

