RRB JE CBT 2 from August 28: Exam pattern, admit card and other details

RRB JE CBT 2: As the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the result for the first stage computer-based test (CBT) held for recruitment at the post of Junior Engineering (JE) on August 13, the selected candidates will have to appear for the second stage CBT. The second stage CBT will be held from August 28 to September 1, as per the latest notification by the RRB.

RRB JE CBT 2: Eligibility

To pass RRB CBT 1, candidates have to score 40 per cent marks. For PWD category candidates, the minimum marks were 38 per cent, for candidates belonging to OBC and SC category, the cut-off is 30 per cent while for ST category candidates, it is 25 per cent.

Mere clearing the exam, however, is not sufficient. Candidates will also have to make it to the RRB JE CBT 1 cut-off score as well. Each region released category-wise cut-off score list based on the marks scored by candidates. Only those who make it to the cut-off are eligible to appear for CBT 2.

RRB JE CBT 2: Exam and admit card date

The admit card for the same will be released 10 days prior to the exam and can be expected by August 17.

RRB JE CBT 2: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, an additional 40 minutes will be allotted to PwD category candidates. A total of 150 questions will be asked. The exam will be multiple-choice (MCQ) based. There will also be negative marking for the incorrect answers.

The recruitment exams are being conducted to hire at 13,487 vacant posts. Of the total, 12872 posts are for JE and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions respectively.

