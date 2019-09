RRB JE CBT 2 exam city intimation letter, travel pass to release today: How to download

RRB JE CBT 2 exam city, travel pass: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the exam city and date intimation link for the second stage CBT exam to be conducted to hire for the post of junior engineer (JE) today. The train travel pass for the selected candidates will also be available from September 9.

The exam, however, has been postponed to be conducted on September 19 and admit card, likewise, will now be released on September 15 for the same. The RRB JE CBT 2 has been postponed due to unknown reason.

RRB JE CBT 2 exam city, travel pass: Where to download

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB JE CBT 2 exam city, travel pass: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes wherein candidates will have to answer 150 questions. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam. There will be negative marking and for every wrong answer one-third of marks will be deducted.

