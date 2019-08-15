RRB JE CBT-2 exams 2019: 7 quick hacks to follow

– Written by Akhand Swaroop Pandit

Advertising

After the result declaration of RRB CBT-1, the students are left with a very short period of time around twenty days to prepare for CBT 2. Smart preparation and incorporating few techniques, the students can ace the CBT-2 exam as well.

RRB JE CBT-2 exams 2019: Preparation tips to follow

Analyse the syllabus:

First things first, it is advised that the students should first analyse the syllabus which is classified and concise. The preparation of RRB JE CBT-2 differs from SSC/GATE OR IES preparation. So, the students should stick to the syllabus and prepare smartly.

Practice direct questions:

Students should focus on practicing direct questions rather than giving too much time to theory. Compared to reading theory, it will be beneficial for the students if they do solve direct questions as it may increase their efficiency also. Level of questions are expected to be moderate so high-level questions should not be considered.

READ | RRB JE CBT 2: Check paper pattern, syllabus

Prepare a proper time table:

Advertising

Student should make a proper time table including two-three subjects daily. It’s always advised to study two-three subjects daily in loop than going for only one subject to maintain efficiency. And, the direct question should be practiced on a daily basis at least hundred to two hundred questions.

Don’t ignore the non-technical part:

Nontechnical part covers 50 marks and it needs to be practiced daily. Students to dedicatedly devote at least an hour daily to practice it, students who ace this section will definitely score well and get at the edge

Revision strategy:

A good revision strategy is also important because without revision whatever the students study will be futile. So at least every third day student should revise whatever they have studied in past two days. This cycle of revision must continue till the exam.

Formulas are very important:

For RRB JE CBT-2, the numerical’s will be mostly based on direct formulas and thus students must remember them. A simple hack to remember all the formulas are that they can write all the formulas on a chart paper and paste them in front of their study table which will help them in daily revisions. This is an important step as in CBT-2 exam virtual calculator is allowed and mostly all the numerical’s will be formula based and those formulas must be on your tips.

Short notes and flash cards:

Students should revise from the short notes and flash cards to save time. RRB JE CBT-2 exam is all about smart preparation thus short notes and flash cards are always a better option for smart and fast revision.

Since the gap between CBT-1 and CNT-2 is very short the exam is expected to be easy. So, it is all about right preparation at the right time and you can score well.

– The author is Founder and CEO, Catalyst Group



Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.