RRB JE CBT 2 answer key released, how to raise objections

RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer key for the Computer based test stage 2 (CBT 2) on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The candidates can check the answer key through the official website- rrbonlinereg.in.

The online window to raise objections on answer key will be open till September 29, 2019. “Candidates can view their answer sheet of the CBT Exam of Stage 2 from 26th Sep 2019 16:00hrs to 29th Sep 2019 23:59hrs and raise objection if any,” read the notification.

The candidates can raise objections by paying a sum of Rs 50. “The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 including the application bank service charges per question.”

RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website rrbonlinereg.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer sheet’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

