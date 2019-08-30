RRB JE CBT 2 allegedly leaked over social media, Railways deny

RRB JE CBT 2 paper leak: After allegations of the erroneous selection process for the second stage recruitment exam for the post of a Junior Engineer (JE) under the Indian Railways, now the question paper for the CBT stage 2 have gone viral online in an alleged leak. Screenshots of an exam claiming to be RRB JE CBT 2 question paper has been doing rounds on the internet. The pictures seem to be clicked with the help of a mobile phone, however, any electronic items are banned inside the exam hall.

The RRB is, however, refuting JE paper leak allegations. A senior official said the shots are taken from the same computer. “A candidate must have smuggled a mobile phone and taken shots of the screen. But there is no leak,” he said. The officer told the indianexpress.com that multiple shots of the questions are shared on social media are all taken from the same computer. “The Mumbai division has already filed an FIR,” said the Railway official.

A PDF consisting of all questions asked in the JE exam are also doing rounds on the internet. This, however, is not clear, as of when the PDF was released. “These are the questions that aspirants must have told some coaching institute, once the exam got over. There are a lot of spelling and other mistakes. RRB JE is anyways a computer-based test and hence, no questions papers are handed over to the aspirants,” said Railway official.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBT-2 have taken to Twitter and are requesting the RRB to cancel the exam and reconduct the same.

@PiyushGoyalOffc Sir, i am rrb je cbt-2 candidate and my exam on 28th Aug 1st shift but the paper is leaked through screen short and pdf of both shift..due to this many meritorious candidate future now is your hand so plz sr cancel the both exam shift..here is the proof. pic.twitter.com/2HEKOOCMsl — kunj bihari kumar (@kunjrock06) August 29, 2019

Earlier, questions were raised on the CBT 2 selection process too. In which students claim that several students who cleared CBT 1 were not selected for CBT 2. The RRB, in a clarification, later said that they have shortlisted top 2 lakh candidates which is 15 times the number of vacancies.

A total of 2,02,616 candidates were eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exam held on Thursday, August 29. The RRB CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted till August 31. Those who clear CBT 2 will be called for interview and document verification.

Finally selected candidates will be hired for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

