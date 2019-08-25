RRB JE CBT 2 admit card: Websites to download hall tickets

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the second stage computer based test. A total of 2.02 lakh candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the second stage exam for railway junior engineer recruitment. The RRB JE exam will begin on August 28. The admit cards are available at rrbonlinereg.in or indianrailways.gov.in

The Railways had already intimated that the admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date. To download the RRB JE admit cards, the aspirants need to go to the official website of their respective RRB.

RRB JE CBT 2 is computer based. The candidates will be given 120 minutes duration (160 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe) to finish 150 questions. The questions will be objective type and there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For each wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

Some of the candidates have protested over CBT 1 result and CBT 2 selection criteria. The Railways, however had clarified that the result of RRB JE CBT 1 and hence the selection for CBT 2 was done in a ‘fair’ manner. The candidates, on the other hand, have alleged that since the CBT 1 was only a screening exam, everyone passing it should be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

As per the data shared by the RRB, 32,05,098 candidates had registered for the JE exam of whichM 24,74,394 were scheduled for the exam which was held from May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28