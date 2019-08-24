RRB JE CBT 2 admit card expected today, no change in exam date or CBT 1 result despite protest

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 for recruitment at the post of junior engineer (JE) today – August 24, according to the last communication with the RRBs. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28.

Advertising

There is, so far, no change in the schedule despite the protest by candidates over CBT 1 result and CBT 2 selection criteria. The Railways, in a tweet, had clarified that the result of RRB JE CBT 1 and hence the selection for CBT 2 was done in a ‘fair’ manner. The candidates, on the other hand, have alleged that since the CBT 1 was only a screening exam, everyone passing it should be allowed for CBT 2.

In video| What is the row over RRB JE exams?

Railways has selected a total of 2,02,616 candidate for over 13500 vacancies; which is 15 times the number. The selection was made of the top 2 lakh or so candidates who cleared the RRB CBT 1. For these candidates, the admit card will be released. Only on clearing CBT 2 and then aptitude test will the candidates be finally selected for the job.

The second stage of the recruitment RRB JE CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to 31. The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes, an additional 40 minutes will be allotted to PwD category candidates. A total of 150 questions will be asked. The exam will be multiple-choice (MCQ) based. There will also be negative marking for the incorrect answers.