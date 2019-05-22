RRB JE CBT 1 starts today: Follow these instructions before appearing for exam

RRB JE Admit Card 2019 CBT 1: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the recruitment examination for the post of junior engineer (JE) from today. The stage-I exam for the same will be held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The RRB JE recruitment exam will conclude on May 27, 2019.

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive at the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. Selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. Thereafter, the finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

Before leaving for the exam, read these instructions:

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry their RRB JE hall ticket, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. It is better to answer only those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not waste time on a particular question. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.