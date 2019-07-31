RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019 to release soon, tentative dates for CBT 2 announced

RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the results of first stage computer based test soon. Though the board has not mentioned any tentative dates, but as per the notification, the list of shortlisted candidates will be published shortly.

Advertising

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the region based official websites.

“The results for the 1st Stage-CBT are under finalisation and list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd Stage-CBT will be published shortly,” mentioned the official notification.

The board will conduct the second stage computer based test (CBT) during the last week of August or first week of September, read the official notification.

Advertising

RRB JE CBT 1 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrbald.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The first stage computer based test was conducted from May 22 to June 2, during the exam, several centres faced technical glitches due to check in the affected centres, the exam was reconducted in some centers from June 26 to 28, 2019. Over 25 lakh students have reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.