RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card released: Here’s how to download

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the stage-I computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted for the post of junior engineer (JE). Candidates whose recruitment exam was cancelled or postponed can now appear for the same on June 26. The admit card and train travel authority for eligible candidates is also available at the respective RRB website.

“All candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled, may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter,” said RRB in an official notice.

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB website

Step 2: Click on the revised exam schedule/admit card

Step 3: Click on candidate log-in

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes in which students will be asked 100 multiple-choice questions. For every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted online.

The RRB had conducted RRB JE CBT 1 exam from May 25 to June 2, 2019 but in many exam centres including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and others, the exam was rescheduled due to technical glitches.

Over 25 lakh students reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts. After being shortlisted in CBT 1 candidates will have to appear for CBT 2. Finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month as remuneration.

