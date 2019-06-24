RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019, important updates

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment in a notification on Monday, June 24, has advised the candidates appearing for the re-scheduled examination to be conducted from June 26 to download their admit card available online. “Candidates who have been rescheduled for CBT 1 under CEN 03/2018 to be held from June 26 to 28, 2019 are advised that they should download their e-call letter and appear on their exam date, shift and exam centre mentioned in the e-call letter, mentioned the official notification.

“There may be few candidates whose document verification and medical examination forb the post of ALP and technicians under CEN 01/2018 falls on the dates of CBT 1 (clashing of date). Such candidates are advised that they should appear in CBT 1 under CEN 03/ 2018 and should send letter along with e-call letter of CEN 03/2018 for change in documnet verification date to the concerned RRB by registered post,” read the official notification.

RRB JE CBT-1 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB website

Step 2: Click on the revised exam schedule/admit card

Step 3: Click on candidate log-in

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes in which students will be asked 100 multiple-choice questions. For every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted online.

The RRB had conducted RRB JE CBT 1 exam from May 25 to June 2, 2019 but in many exam centres including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and others, the exam was rescheduled due to technical glitches.

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Websites to check

— RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

— RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

— Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

— Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

— Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

— Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

— Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

— Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

— Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

— Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

— Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

— Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

— Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

— Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

— Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

— Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

— Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

— Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

— Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

— Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

— Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Over 25 lakh students reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts. After being shortlisted in CBT 1 candidates will have to appear for CBT 2. Finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month as remuneration.

