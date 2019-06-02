RRB JE CBT 1 (June 1): Maths slightly difficult than other sections in an overall easy exam

— Om Jaiswal

RRB JE exam analysis: The recruitment exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to hire at the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in the Indian Railways is on. The exams had started from May 22 and will conclude on June 2, 2019.

Divided into four parts – mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, general science – all combine to form a 100 marks question paper for 100 marks to be completed in one-and-a-half hour.

The exam, conducted on June 1, 2019 was considered easy by the candidates. Check the section-wise review of the RRB JE exam here –

Mathematics: Mathematics of RRB JE consists of both arithmetic and advanced maths. The questions asked as seen in the RRB JE Exam, are easy to moderate. The shifts covered most questions are asked from arithmetic maths including topics such as profit and loss, time, speed and distance, SI, CI etc.

Reasoning: This section was considered east to moderately difficult by most of the aspirants. Maximum questions were asked from the coding-decoding section followed by Venn diagrams, odd one out and analogy.

General Awareness: General awareness section is mixed with general science and hence the exact number of questions

cannot be predicted. Some aspirants are claiming that the number of general awareness questions asked was more in their shift as compared to general science. The questions were overall in this section were of easy to moderate level of difficulty.

General Science: The general science section had mixed. The most number of questions were asked from chemistry while biology questions were least in number in all shifts. The questions were easy to moderate.

— The author is an educator at Unacademy

