RRB JE application status link activated, steps to check

RRB JE application status: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made the link to check application status of their application for the post of junior engineer (JE) available at its official regional websites. A total of 13,487 vacancies were advertised by the RRB for the post of JE.

The application process closed on January 31, 2019, and now candidates can correct the error, if any in their application form. In case any error still remains or any information furnished by candidates found to be wrong later, the respective candidature can be cancelled.

RRB JE application status: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB JE application status’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the RRB you applied for

Step 5: Log-in using registration id and date of birth

RRB JE application status: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

