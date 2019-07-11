RRB JE CBT 1 answer key, question paper, response sheet released, how to raise objections

RRB JE CBT Answer Key 2019, Result Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer key through all the region based official websites.

The online window to raise objections will be available online till July 14, 2019.

“The 1st Stage CBT for JE, DMS & CMA Posts against CEN 03/2018 was conducted on 22.05.2019 to 02.06.2019 and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 12:00 hrs on 11 23:59 hrs of 14-07-2019,” mentioned the official release.

The candidates can raise objections on answer key by paying a fee of Rs 50.

RRB JE answer key released: How to raise objections

Step 1: Click on the ‘Question paper and response’ button

Step 2: Then click on the ‘Raise objection’ button

Step 3: In the new page, click on the type of objection from the drop-down option

Step 4: Candidates can raise objection for only one question at a time

Step 5: Click on ‘pay now’ button after submitting a fee of Rs 50

Step 6: The objection will get recorded and will be redirected to ‘Objection Summary page’

“Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e.14-07-2019, 23:59hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc will be entertained,” read the official notification.

The final answer key will be released by July 20, 2019.

The recruitment examination was conducted from May 22 to June 2, and from June 26 to 28, 2019.