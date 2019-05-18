RRB JE admit card 2019 released: Check how to download, exam date and pattern

RRB JE admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of junior engineer (JE) at its regional websites. The stage-I computer-based exam for the same which will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 22 to May 27, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive at the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. Selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. Thereafter, the finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

Read| RRB JE notification

RRB JE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB CEN 03 city intimation, call letter’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the center you have applied from

Step 5: Log-in using registration id

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

Advertising

RRB JE admit card 2019: Exam pattern

The admit card released is for stage 1 computer-based test. The exam will b conducted for 90 minutes and candidates will be asked to answer 100 questions within the given time.

RRB JE admit card 2019: Websites

Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh(rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.