RRB JE 2nd stage CBT rescheduled, admit card to release on this date

RRB JE 2nd stage CBT: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) rescheduled the second stage CBT for the post of junior engineer (JE). The exam will now be conducted on September 19. While the admit card for the same will be released on September 15 (Sunday).

Several controversies had marred the RRB JE CBT 2 exam. There were many candidates who accused that the selection process for RRB JE CBT 2 was not “fair”. The applicants alleged that since the exam was only screening in nature, everyone clearing the RRB JE CBT 1, should be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

Meanwhile, a question paper from RRB JE was found circulating on social media. Two, of which one was a candidate in the exam, were held for the same. Candidates who had appeared in the CBT-2 have taken to Twitter and are requesting the RRB to cancel the exam and reconduct the same.

@PiyushGoyalOffc Sir, i am rrb je cbt-2 candidate and my exam on 28th Aug 1st shift but the paper is leaked through screen short and pdf of both shift..due to this many meritorious candidate future now is your hand so plz sr cancel the both exam shift..here is the proof. pic.twitter.com/2HEKOOCMsl — kunj bihari kumar (@kunjrock06) August 29, 2019

A total of 2,02,616 candidates were eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exam held on Thursday, August 29. The RRB CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted till August 31. Those who clear CBT 2 will be called for interview and document verification.

Finally selected candidates will be hired for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

