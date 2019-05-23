RRB JE 2019 exam analysis: Moderate difficulty level; check expected cut-off, questions asked

RRB JE exam analysis: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started conducting the CBT-1 exam 2019 to fill for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) from May 22 and will go on till June 2, 2019. This first day of RRB JE 2019 stage 1 exam was very easy to moderate level of difficulty.

Advertising

The cut-off is expected to be in the range of 60-65 out of 100 marks. There were four sections in this exam which are mentioned below.

Read| RRB JE recruitment 2019: Important tips, instructions to follow

Overall the mathematics section was easy as compared to previous year’s papers and most of the candidates could easily solve more than 23+ questions out of 30.

Reasoning section was moderate, some questions were time-consuming. Scoring 20 will be considered good.

Advertising

General awareness section was easy to moderate. Last six months current affairs are very important. If one wants to get a good score in general awareness and 12 was a good score.

General science section was also easy to moderate and 40 per cent questions were from Biology. In this section, 22 can be considered to be a good score.

A few examples of questions asked in the exam-

Asian Games 2018 was held in?

Indonesia

Who is the Chairman of ICC?

Shashank Manohar

CM of Odisha

Naveen Patnaik

First World Cup was held in?

England 1975

CM of Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy

Which is the cleanest Railway Station in India?

South Central Railway

Oscar Award 2019 for Best actor

Rami Malek

CEO of ICICI Bank

Sandeep Bakshi

Latitude of Equator

0 degree

How many Lok Sabha seats in Punjab?

13

There was negative marking for incorrect answers in CBT exam. One-third of the marks allotted for each question was deducted for each wrong answer. Shortlisting of candidates for the second stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the first stage CBT.

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive at the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. Selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. Thereafter, the finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

— The RRB JE analysis is written by Satyam Gupta, Unacademy Educator

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.