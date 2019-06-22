RRB JE 2019: How to prepare for exam

RRB JE 2019: Due to technical glitches during the exam, the RRB JE CBT 1 exam was rescheduled in some centers namely RRB Kolkata, RRB Ranchi, RRB Ahmedabad and RRB Odisha. The exam is being reconducted in these centers from June 26 to 28, 2019.

The recruitment process for RRB JE exam includes the following stages:

1. RRB JE CBT 1 (Online Objective Test)

2. RRB JE CBT 2 (Online Objective Test)

3. Document Verification/ Medical examination

The CBT 1 (Computer Based Test) carries a total of 100 questions for 100 marks to be attempted in a time frame of 90 minutes. The RRB JE CBT 1 tests candidates on subjects of Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Science.

Preparation tips for RRB JE CBT 1

1. The best way to revise now is to go through the analysis part of the RRB JE CBT 1 paper that was conducted from May 22 to June 2, 2019. This will give you a fair idea of what types of questions were asked in the shifts conducted in these days.

2. Also, try and scan through the General Awareness and General Science memory based questions asked in these shifts as the questions might get repeated or at least questions might be asked on the same or related topics.

3. Revise the General Science portion thoroughly as it carries 30 marks with 30 questions being asked. For General Science, one can revise the Science NCERT from Class 6th to 10th. This would serve the purpose.

4. The Mathematics section of RRB JE CBT 1 carries a total of 30 marks. Learn and Revise Short Tricks from Online Videos of YouTube channels for Tables, Square roots, Cube roots, Quick calculation techniques, BODMAS rules etc. Revise the Basic Maths formulae for various topics such as Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Number System, Mensuration, Geometry, Trigonometry, etc. You should take up RRB JE CBT 1 Mock Tests to test the level of your preparation. OliveboardMock Tests will help you practice a wide variety of questions and also the solutions and analysis part will help you learn a great deal as to how to approach a particular question type.

5. Revising the basic formulae and short tricks will help you a great deal with the Mathematics section as it will help you in speeding up while solving the questions in this section.

6. For General Intelligence and Reasoning, practice is the only key to ace this section. Practice extensively topics like Coding-Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Seating Arrangements, Syllogisms, Alphabetical Series, Analogy, Statement and Conclusion, Direction Sense etc.

7. For General Awareness section, revise and mug up topics like

• Chief Ministers and Governors of Indian States as well as Cabinet Ministers

• Capital of Countries around the Globe

• Articles of Indian Constitution

• Mountain Ranges and Passes in India

• Recent Appointments, Chairman and Important persons of Government Institutions

• Technological Development Related and Sports-Related Current Affairs

• Important Books and their Authors

• Constituencies of Lok Sabha (number of constituencies from various states)

8. Besides the revision part, you can take up one Mock Test daily for RRB JE CBT 1 exam. Taking up Mock Tests is like Simulation Exercise that lets you practice in a time bound environment and adapts you to the test-taking interface.

The benefit of taking Mock tests will be that you would not feel anxious while taking the Real exam because you will already be in a habit of it.

Last but not least just have self-belief and optimism in you. Keep calm and believe that everything will fall into place. You have given your all in the preparations. Trust yourself and your abilities. This will boost up your morale in the exam and thereby enhance your performance.

– The author is CEO and Co-founder at oliveboard.in

