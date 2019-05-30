RRB JE 2019 (May 30): ‘Easy to Moderate,’ check exam analysis by expert

– Written by Satyam Gupta

RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) today at its ninth day on May 30, 2019. The examination began from May 22 and will conclude on June 2, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam today have rated the paper to be easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

Based on the exam conducted over the days, the cut-off is expected to be in the range of 60-65 out of 100 marks. There are four sections in this exam which are mentioned below.

There is negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Short listing of candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the 1st Stage of the CBT Exam

Mathematics

Overall the Mathematics Section was easy as compared to previous year’s papers and most of the candidates could easily solve more than 23 questions out of 30, a few questions were very time-consuming. Some topics were moderate. These included time and work, percentage, number system, ratio proportion & SI & CI. Some of the topics had more questions i.e. Trigonometry and Geometry.

Reasoning

The section can be rated from easy to moderate. Reasoning section was also easy to moderate. The questions were based on analogy, number series, coding-decoding, blood relation, figure counting, ages, etc. Seating arrangement questions were challenging as the questions were long and difficult to comprehend. Reasoning overall was easy to moderate except for one or two topics. Aspirants can easily solve 20 to 22 questions out of 25.

General Awareness

The section can be said to be easy to moderate and there were some questions that were repeated. If we talk about topics separately then current affairs was the most popular topic. Questions on current affairs included asking about governors and chief ministers of states, sports venues, prestigious awards, CEO’s and brand ambassadors of companies etc. Aspirants can easily solve 10 to 12 questions out of 15.

General Science

General Science section was also easy to moderate and 40 per cent questions were from Biology so 22 was a good score in this section. Questions from biology were based on topics like cells, diseases, instruments etc. Chemistry included usual questions on atomic numbers, chemical names, chemical formulas from the periodic table.

– The author is Unacademy Educator

