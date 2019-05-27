RRB JE 2019 (May 27): ‘Easy to Moderate,’ check exam analysis by expert

RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) today at its sixth day – on May 27, 2019. The examination began from May 22 and will conclude on June 2, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam today have rated the paper to be easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level. Based on the exam conducted over the days, the cut-off is expected to be in the range of 60-65 out of 100 marks. There were four sections in this exam which are mentioned below.

General Awareness: The section was mixed with General Science and the exact number of questions could not be predicted as the exam was conducted online. The section can be analysed as easy to moderate. Some aspirants said that the number of General awareness questions were more in their shift when compared with that of others. In terms of topics, most questions were asked from general awareness section, current affairs were the most popular topic. Questions on current affairs included questions on motive of Girl Child Act 2019, dams, Raavana Satellite, sportspersons and their fields, air-to-surface missile launched by India and when the Raavana satellite was launched.

GI & Reasoning: Overall the section was found to be easy by most of the candidates. “The reasoning section can be inferred to as being easy to moderate, with topics being asked varying with each shift,” said an RRB JE aspirant.

General Science: The questions asked in this section were a mixed lot. In General Science section, most questions were asked from Chemistry while questions from Biology were the least in number in almost all the shifts. The questions ranged from easy to moderate. Some of the questions which were asked were which of viral or protozoal is infectious, water-borne diseases ot of cholera and malaria, SI unit of current and mineral that caused blood clotting. famous laws, units, formulas.

Mathematics: This section can be analysed as easy to moderate. The paper consisted of question-based on both arithmetics and advanced maths. Questions based on profit and loss, time, simple interest, compound interest, speed and distance were asked.

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive at the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. Selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. Thereafter, the finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

One-third of the marks allotted for each question was deducted for each wrong answer. Shortlisting of candidates for the second stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the first stage CBT.

Meanwhile, the RRB exam was cancelled in Bhubaneshwar on May 25 after many computers at one centre reported a ‘glitch’ and many candidates also complained of power cuts during the exam. Students who gave the RRB exam on May 24 classified it as moderate to difficult. The first day of RRB exam, May 22, was reported to be ranging between very easy to moderate level of difficulty.

– The RRB JE analysis is written by Vimlesh Yadav Educator, Unacademy

