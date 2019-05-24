RRB JE 2019 (May 24): ‘Moderate to tough,’ check exam analysis by expert

RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination on Friday, May 24, 2019. The examination will be conducted till June 2, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate and difficult. The cut-off is expected to be in the range of 60-65 out of 100 marks. There were four sections in this exam which are mentioned below.

RRB JE 2019: Paper analysis by expert

General Awareness

Advertising

The section can be analysed as easy to moderate. Questions were easy to moderate and there were some questions that were repeated. If we talk about topics separately then from general awareness section, current affairs were the most popular topic. Questions on current affairs included asking about governors and chief ministers of states, sports venues, prestigious awards, CEO’s and brand ambassadors of companies etc.”

READ | RRB JE 2019 exam analysis (May 22): Moderate difficulty level, check paper analysis

Coming to history, topics included famous battles, slogans, emperors. Polity questions were easy and included topics like emergency articles and election commission etc. Geography included questions on river-banks, border and dams.

GI & Reasoning

Advertising

The section can be rated from easy to moderate. Reasoning section was also easy to moderate. The questions were based on analogy, number series, coding-decoding, blood relation, figure counting, ages, etc. Seating arrangement questions were challenging as the questions were long and difficult to comprehend. Reasoning overall was easy to moderate except for 1 or 2 topics. Aspirants can easily solve 20 to 22 questions out 25.

General Science

The questions asked in this section were quite tough. “In General Science section, the questions were a bit hard especially from Physics. Other subjects i.e. Chemistry and Biology were easy to moderate in difficulty level.

Physics contained maximum no of questions in this exam as compare to Chemistry and Biology. Physics had some questions which were expected i.e. famous laws, units, formulas. Students faced maximum issues in numerical. Biology and Chemistry were easy as expected.

Questions from Biology were based on topics like cells, diseases, instruments etc. Chemistry included usual questions on atomic numbers, chemical names, chemical formulas from the periodic table.

Mathematics

This section can be analysed as moderate to hard. “Overall Mathematics difficulty level was moderate to hard as the questions were very time-consuming. Some topics were easy to moderate. These included time and work , percentage, number system, ratio proportion & SI & CI, Some topics had more questions i.e. Trigonometry and Geometry.

There was negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT exam. One-third of the marks allotted for each question was deducted for each wrong answer. Shortlisting of candidates for the second stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the first stage CBT.

A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive at the post of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. Selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. Thereafter, the finally selected candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

– The RRB JE analysis is written by Vimlesh Yadav – Educator, Unacademy

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.