RRB JE 2019 exam rescheduled for Bhubaneswar candidates due to technical glitch

RRB JE 2019 recruitment 2019: The recruitment exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the post of junior engineer (JE) has been cancelled for the RRB Bhubaneswar center. The exam was conducted on May 25, 2019 and was to continue till June 2, 2019.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam in the exam center ‘460’ or BIIT, Paniapada, Retang, Bhubaneswar will have to appear for the stage 1 CBT again. The revised dates are not released yet. Students who have been affected by this will be intimated through SMS and email update on registered contact details by the RRB.

The RRB has cancelled the exam after several computers in the said Bhubaneswar center witnessed a said ‘glitch’. Many students also complained of several power-cuts during the online exam.

While the rest of the centers in Odisha will work as per the schedule, those who were assigned the affected center for the upcoming exams need to check regarding their exam schedule with concerned authorities.

Over 25 lakh students have reportedly applied for the 13,800 posts.

In the first stage CBT, candidates have to answer 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe. The questions will be objective and multiple-choice based. Only those who are shortlisted based on CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. The RRB-wise shortlisted candidates for the second stage CBT will be released post exam.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training period only stipend will be paid as applicable. After which candidates Rs 35,400 per month remuneration.

