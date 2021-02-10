RRB issues additional date for NTPC CBT-1 phase-4 exams

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
RRB NTPC phase-4 CBT-1 exams 2020: The exam was earlier scheduled from February 15 to March 3, February 15, 16, 17, 27, March 1, 2, 3. Further, an additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 8:47:10 pm
RRB NTPC phase-4 CBT-1 exams 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an additional date for the fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1. The exam was earlier scheduled from February 15 to March 3; February 15, 16, 17, 27 and March 1, 2, 3.

Further, an additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22. “The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on February 11 at 5 PM,” RRB in its notification mentioned. The admit cards will release four days prior the exam date.

The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the fourth phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application.

“Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc. are not allowed inside the test centre,” as per the official notice.

