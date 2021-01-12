RRB is in the process of filling vacant posts: Chairman

RRB recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the process to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies advertised for various posts in Indian Railways, and the process will be completed soon, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma told news agency ANI. “Railway Recruitment Board has started the exams. Exams were also held in December. This is a continuous process and there is a lot of recruitment to be done. We will take care of the facilities for the candidates so that candidates can give exams properly. Hopefully, we will be able to fill our vacancies in the coming time,” Sharma told ANI.

RRB had earlier informed that the entire allotment process for the 2018 recruitment drive will be concluded by August next year.

Candidates who have been selected for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) posts are still awaiting training. Sharma said that training could not take place due to the pandemic and the same will be done soon.

Amid the pandemic, the Railways had notified 1.4 lakh vacancies, and a total of 2.42 crore candidates had applied for the vacant posts with 1.03 lakh for Isolated and Ministerial categories, 1.26 crore for NTPC, and 1.15 crore for level-1 posts. The recruitment exam commenced on December 15.