RRB increases NTPC vacancies in Kolkata Metro Railway

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the number of vacancies earlier advertised for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Kolkata Metro Railway.

RRB in its notification mentioned, “The vacancies notified in the centralised employment notification CEN-01/2019 for the post of traffic assistant (Category No.8) of Metro Railway/ Kolkata under RRB Kolkata have been revised.” The vacant posts for traffic assistant have now been increased to 160 from 87 advertised earlier. The recruitment notification is available at rrbkolkata.gov.in, other RRB websites.

RRB NTPC Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 160

Category wise vacancy details

UR: 65

SC: 24

ST: 12

READ | RRB NTPC exam 2020: Check the revised normalisation formula

OBC: 43

EWS: 16

Meanwhile, the NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28. The paper will be of 90 minutes, while 120 minutes for PwBD category candidates. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam which will be held amid social distancing and other COVID related precautions. Wearing masks and/or face masks is mandatory. Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using the thermo guns. Candidates having temperatures more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue, as per rules. The recruitment drive will be held for 35,208 vacancies.