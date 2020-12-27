scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Top news

RRB increases NTPC vacancies in Kolkata Metro Railway

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: The vacancies for traffic assistant in Kolkata Metro Railway have now been increased to 160 from 87 advertised earlier

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 9:34:03 am
kolkata-metroCheck revised vacancies in Kolkata Metro Railway. Representational image/ file

RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the number of vacancies earlier advertised for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Kolkata Metro Railway.

RRB in its notification mentioned, “The vacancies notified in the centralised employment notification CEN-01/2019 for the post of traffic assistant (Category No.8) of Metro Railway/ Kolkata under RRB Kolkata have been revised.” The vacant posts for traffic assistant have now been increased to 160 from 87 advertised earlier. The recruitment notification is available at rrbkolkata.gov.in, other RRB websites.

RRB NTPC Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 160

Category wise vacancy details

UR: 65

SC: 24

ST: 12

READ | RRB NTPC exam 2020: Check the revised normalisation formula 

OBC: 43

EWS: 16

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Education News
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28. The paper will be of 90 minutes, while 120 minutes for PwBD category candidates. There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have applied for the exam which will be held amid social distancing and other COVID related precautions. Wearing masks and/or face masks is mandatory. Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using the thermo guns. Candidates having temperatures more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue, as per rules. The recruitment drive will be held for 35,208 vacancies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement