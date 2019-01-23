RRB ICF recruitment for engineers: Apply for 220 jobs at boat-srp.com

RRB ICF recruitment: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has issued a notification inviting applications from graduates and diploma holders in engineering for one-year apprenticeship training. A total of 220 jobs are on offer. Candidates can apply at the official website — boat-srp.com
Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) will be shortlisting candidates based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for certificate verification at Chennai.
RRB ICF recruitment: Post-wise detail
Graduation jobs – 100
Electrical and electronics engineering – 30
Mechanical engineering – 70
Diploma – 120
Electrical and electronics engineering – 40
Mechanical engineering – 80
RRB ICF recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the website, mhrdnats.gov.in
Step 2: Click enrol and complete the application form
Step 3: A unique enrolment number will be generated, note it down
Step 4: Wait for enrolment verification and approval
Step 5: Log-in using the code
Step 6: Click establishment request menu
Step 7: Click find the establishment
Step 8: Upload Resume, choose establishment name (ICF)
Step 9: Type ‘integral coach factory’ and search
Step 10: Click apply and start applying
The last date to apply is February 6, 2019. Since the application process takes more than one day, the last date to apply at the NTAS portal is February 4, 2019. The list of shortlisted candidates will be announced on February 13, 2019.