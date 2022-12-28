scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

RRB Group D scorecard released; here’s how to check

RRB Group D Scorecard: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at the official website of the Indian railways— indianrailways.gov.in and select their RRB or directly go to the official website of their RRB.

RRB Group D scorecard: The candidates qualified the CBT have been shortlisted for PET
RRB Group D Scorecard: The Railway Recruitment Board on Tuesday released the scorecard for RRB Group D recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at the official website of the Indian railways— indianrailways.gov.in and select their RRB or directly go to the official website of their RRB.

Also read |RRB Group D Result Declared: How to download region-wise results

The exams were conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 11 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

RRB Group D Scorecard: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Select the RRB you applied for

Step 3: Click on notification reading ‘web link to view score card’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 5: View your score card and download it for future reference

Also read |RRB Group D Recruitment: CBT results to be announced on or before December 24

The candidates selected in this round are shortlisted for PET. The candidates are shortlisted on the basis of percentile score, which is dependent on two values— number of candidates scoring prorated raw marks equal to less than the candidate and total number of candidates appearing in a particular shift for that particular RRC (Railway Recruitment Cell).

The minimum qualifying marks for unreserved and EWS categories was 40 per cent, for OBC (NCL), SC and ST categories it is 30 per cent. For PwBD candidates there is 2 per cent relaxation in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Also, for CCAA candidates normalised marks have been used to give weightage to NCVT marks and therefore in their case, merit would be decided by taking normalised marks into consideration.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:05 IST
