RRB group D salary: This is what you will be paid after getting job

RRB group D salary: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the result for the recruitment exam held for across the post of group D. A total of 62,907 vacancies are to be filled by this exam. Those who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical endurance test (PET) followed by document verification and medical examination.

Once all the exams are conducted a final list will be released. Those who have made it through the final list would be recruited for the job in locations all across the country. A total of 16 different positions were to be filled through the exam for which salaries are different range.

RRB group D salary: Pay scale

According to the official notification candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary in addition to other allowances.

RRB group D salary: Vacancy-wise post details

Helper / electrical / ac electrical

Helper/ electrical/ general services

Helper/ electrical / power

Helper/ electrical / Train lightning

Helper / Electrical

Helper / Bridge

Helper / Civil

Helper / Civil (Workshop)

Helper/ P way

Helper / Track machine

Helper / Works

Track maintainer Grade IVV

Helper / mechanical

Helper / Mechanical / Carriage and wago

Helper / Mechanical / Diesel

Helper Mechanical (power)

Helper

Helper / SignalL

Helper/ Telecommunication

Helper / medical

Hospital Attendant

Assistant Pointsman

Gateman traffic

Porter/ Hamal / Sweeper cum porter

RRB group D: RRB center wise vacancy detail

RRB Wise Railway Wise Summary of Vacancies

Ahmedabad – 6087

Ajmer – 4755

Allahabad – 4762

Bangalore – 2293

Bhopal – 3522

Bhubhaneshwar – 1532

Bilaspur – 1159

Chandigarh – 7832

Chennai – 2979

Gorakhpur – 3388

Guwahati – 2577

Kolkata – 2367

Mumbai – 4625

Patna – 5981

Ranchi – 2525

Secunderabad – 6523.

