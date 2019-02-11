RRB group D salary: This is what you will be paid after getting job

RRB group D salary: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the result for the recruitment exam held for across the post of group D. A total of 62,907 vacancies are to be filled by this exam. Those who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical endurance test (PET) followed by document verification and medical examination.
Once all the exams are conducted a final list will be released. Those who have made it through the final list would be recruited for the job in locations all across the country. A total of 16 different positions were to be filled through the exam for which salaries are different range.
RRB group D salary: Pay scale
According to the official notification candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary in addition to other allowances.
RRB group D salary: Vacancy-wise post details
Helper / electrical / ac electrical
Helper/ electrical/ general services
Helper/ electrical / power
Helper/ electrical / Train lightning
Helper / Electrical
Helper / Bridge
Helper / Civil
Helper / Civil (Workshop)
Helper/ P way
Helper / Track machine
Helper / Works
Track maintainer Grade IVV
Helper / mechanical
Helper / Mechanical / Carriage and wago
Helper / Mechanical / Diesel
Helper Mechanical (power)
Helper
Helper / SignalL
Helper/ Telecommunication
Helper / medical
Hospital Attendant
Assistant Pointsman
Gateman traffic
Porter/ Hamal / Sweeper cum porter
RRB group D: RRB center wise vacancy detail
RRB Wise Railway Wise Summary of Vacancies
Ahmedabad – 6087
Ajmer – 4755
Allahabad – 4762
Bangalore – 2293
Bhopal – 3522
Bhubhaneshwar – 1532
Bilaspur – 1159
Chandigarh – 7832
Chennai – 2979
Gorakhpur – 3388
Guwahati – 2577
Kolkata – 2367
Mumbai – 4625
Patna – 5981
Ranchi – 2525
Secunderabad – 6523.
