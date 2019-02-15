RRB Group D results likely tomorrow, check direct link

RRB Group D results 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to announce the results of the Group D examinations on Saturday, February 16. “The results are most likely to be available on all the region based official websites after 11 pm. The candidates can check the results through the websites, and the admit card of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) examinations will be available to download next week,” said an official from RRB.

The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) examinations.

RRB group D result date: PET criteria

The criteria are different for male and female

RRB Group D results date and time

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds

Candidates will be given one chance to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given, due to which practicing the tests in advance is advisable. The hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

A minimum remuneration of Rs 18,000, the candidates will get if one become successful in the Group D examinations. The candidates will get benefits of 7th pay commission with other benefits and allowances like Dearness allowance, Travel allowance, House Rent allowance, Allowance for night duty, Fixed conveyance allowances, Compensation in case of holidays.

RRB Group D results: Websites to check

The results will be available on all the region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB group D salary: Pay Grade

As and when the candidates secures higher, they will be promoted to upper pay grades. Under the RRB group D, many pay grades are there includin

Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,60

Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,40

Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.

RRB group D: Document verification

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

