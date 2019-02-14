RRB Group D results, Group C answer key 2018-19: Updates, answer keys, new recruitment notifications, details

RRB Railway Group D Result, ALP Technician CBT 2 Answer 2018-2019 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board’s massive recruitment process in Group C, D will be completed by August 2019, as per the schedule released by the RRB. Meanwhile, the candidates who may not clear the RRB examinations or have not applied have to wait till February this month.

The board will advertise for the fresh recruitment process of over one lakh vacancies in various department of Indian Railways soon following the government’s recent announcement of fresh recruitment in around 2.5 lakh posts.

RRB Group D results 2018-19

Job benefits

A minimum remuneration of Rs 18,000, the candidates will get if one become successful in the Group D examinations. The candidates will get benefits of 7th pay commission with other benefits and allowances like Dearness allowance, Travel allowance, House Rent allowance, Allowance for night duty, Fixed conveyance allowances, Compensation in case of holidays.

RRB group D salary: Pay Grade

As and when the candidates secures higher, they will be promoted to upper pay grades. Under the RRB group D, many pay grades are there including

Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,600

Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,400

Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.

What after written examinations

The candidates who will clear the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test followed by document verification.

RRB group D result date: PET criteria

The criteria are different for male and female.

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates will be given one chance to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given, due to which practicing the tests in advance is advisable. The hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

Document verification

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Result date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the results of the Group D recruitment examinations this week. The results are expected to be released by February 17, said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

“Taking into consideration the number of candidates, the board is taking time and precautions to release error-free results. The results of RRB Group D examinations will be released by Sunday, February 17, 2019,” Mohan said.

Websites to check

The results will be available on all the region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Group C 2nd stage CBT answer key

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key of the second stage computer based test (CBT) examinations either on Saturday or Sunday, February 17, 2019. The answer key will be available on all the region based official websites.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT answer key: How to raise objections

The RRB will also initiate the process of raising objections against the answer key. Candidates need to download the answer key and check it carefully, in case any error occurs, candidates will have to submit an objection along with supporting proofs at the RRB websites. Candidates will have to do so in the given time frame.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage CBT answer key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘RRB group C answer key released’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit.

Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel. A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections if the objections are accepted then the final answer key is released.

