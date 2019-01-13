RRB Group D results 2018 date and time

RRB Group D results 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the results of Group D examinations on February 13. Speaking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The RRB Group D recruitment results will be released on February 13, as scheduled. The results will be available on all the region based official websites before midnight on the schedule date.”

The candidates who will get successful in the examination have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates for which will be released later.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key of the Group D examination on Friday, January 11. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through all the region based of the official websites.

The online window to raise objection will be available on all the region based official websites from January 14 to 19, 2019.

Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections and if the queries are accepted then the final answer key will be released.

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

