RRB Group D results 2018-19 declared, websites to check

RRB Group D results 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of Group D recruitment examinations on Monday, March 4. The merit lists are available on all the region based official websites.

LIVE UPDATES | RRB Group D Result 2019

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19 today: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to be eligible for the job. Those who are recruited by RRB at group D level job will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits.

RRB group D result 2018-19: PET criteria

Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). Here is the syllabus for the same.

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

