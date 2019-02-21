RRB Group D results 2018-19 to be declared by February-end

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-19 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board will announce the results of Group D recruitment examinations by the end of February. As per the latest communication from the board, the RRB will announce the results of the Group D recruitment examinations either on February 27 or February 28.

Though a board official earlier mentioned that the results of Group D examinations will be declared in March, but now officials from the regional boards have mentioned the results of Group D examinations will declare by February 28. RRB has cited since the Election Commission code of conduct will be issued from March, the board cannot declare the results of the recruitment examinations at that time.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from RRB Bhubaneshwar said, “The board could not further delay the results of RRB Group D examinations as the Election Commission model code of conduct will be issued by that time.”

“The Railway Recruitment Board Group D results will be released on all the region-based official websites from the midnight of February 27 or 28,” the official said.

“The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the results of Group D examinations either on February 27 or 28. Apart from the Indian Railway official websites,” said an official from RRB Guwahati.

Over 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted from September to December to fill 62,907 posts. According to experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high. The unreserved category candidates can expect it to be around 65-75 while for reserved category candidates too, the cut-off is likely to be over 60.

Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

RRB Group D result: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates who clear the PET will undergo document verification round. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will advertise for the 1.3 lakh vacancies in the employment newspaper on February 23, 2019. The vacancies will be for one lakh posts of level one categories and 30,000 posts of Non-Technical popular categories (NTPC). RRB Bhubaneswar chairman Subrata Sarkar said, “The recruitment notification will come in the employment newspaper dated February 23.

The notification for the same will come on February 28 on the official RRB websites and the candidates looking to work with the Indian Railways at Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts can apply from the same date. The recruitment process will be as same as that for Group D posts; which includes computer-based exam followed by physical endurance test, physical measurement test and document verification.

