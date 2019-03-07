RRB group D results 2018-19: Normalisation may lead to candidate scoring more than total marks, clarify Railways

RRB group D results 2018-19: After scores of mark sheets has gone viral on social media where the candidates get marks as high as 354, Railways on Wednesday clarified saying that the marks secured by candidates are subject to normalisation which may result in students securing more than the total marks for the paper. In its clarification on Wednesday, the railways said it had not introduced any new method of result preparation.

Normalisation is a process for ensuring that students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the difficulty of papers they write. The railways said ‘normalisation’ as a method is being used in most competitive exams including GATES. “This method of normalisation is being followed for nearly 19 years now, since 2000. On normalisation, marks secured by a candidate can become more than the total marks of the exam paper,” the statement said.

A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. Please don’t be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent. pic.twitter.com/zT71vvXpU1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, the Railway termed the marksheets as “morphed”. The score cards that is viral on social media shows a candidate of the railways’ Group-D exam scoring 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test.

“A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. “Please don’t be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted the clarification.

SOME FACTS AGAINST MISINFORMATION BEING CIRCULATED, IN MEDIA, ON THE METHODOLOGY OF MARKING SYSTEM FOR LEVEL 1 SELECTION TEST CONDUCTED BY INDIAN RAILWAYS. pic.twitter.com/qefxyL0g1i — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 6, 2019

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the RRB Group-D exam on Monday, March 4 for selection to 62,907 vacant posts. The candidates who have cleared the examination will now have to appear for physical efficiency test which is likely to be conducted on third/ fourth week of March. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the Group D exam this year that was conducted from September to December last year.

– With inputs from PTI

