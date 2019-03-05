RRB Group D results 2018-19: Know the cut-off marks of candidates selected for PET

RRB Group D results 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the results of Group D recruitment examinations. The candidates who have cleared the computer based test (CBT-1) examinations now have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET).

The PET examinations is likely to be conducted in the third/ fourth week of March.

The board has announced the category wise minimum cut-off for getting selected for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the candidates belong to community, the cut-off for the general category candidates is 74.57, while 62.92 for SC, 69.87 for OBC, and 50.12 for ST.

RRB Group D results 2018-19: Category wise cut-off details

Community

General (UR): 74.57

SC: 62.92

ST: 50.12

OBC: 69.87

Ex-Servicemen

General (UR): 40.00081

SC: 32.55

ST: 33.86

OBC: 30.04

CCAA in Railways

General (UR): 41.16

SC: 30.71

ST: 36.44

OBC: 30.34

RRB group D: PET criteria

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1,000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D: Document verification

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of windowEx-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

Jobs will be given based on a merit list which will be declared as the final result for Railways group D recruitment exam.

