RRB Group D results 2018-19 in March

RRB Group D results 2018-19: After delaying it twice from the earlier result dates (February 13 and 17), the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today confirmed that the Group D results will be released in March. The delay, according to RRB official Anagaraj Mohan, is due to some errors which were found at the time of cross-checking the Group D results.

“The notification regarding the result date and time will be released on the official websites by February 28, and the results will be announced in March,” Angaraj told indianexpress.com.

RRB Group D results date and time

Over 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the exam that was concluded in December to fill 62,907 posts. According to experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high. The unreserved category candidates can expect it to be around 65-75 while for reserved category candidates too, the cut-off is likely to be over 60.

Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own.

The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon advertise for around 1.2 lakh vacancies. According to RRB official Angaraj Mohan, “The recruitment notification may be released around the last week of February or the first week of March. The board is at the last leg of preparing the recruitment notification.”

As the vacancies have been summed up taking note of the vacant posts in every zones of Indian Railways, so the candidates belonging to the respective zone can apply for the vacancies.

Apart from Indian Railways main website, indianrailways.gov.in, the candidates can apply through all the region based official websites.

The board also released the answer key of the Group C second stage computer based test (CBT) examinations. Candidates need to download the answer key and check it carefully, in case any error occurs, candidates will have to submit an objection along with supporting proofs at the RRB websites.

Candidates will have to do so in the given time frame. The online window to raise objection will be available from February 19 to 20. The candidates can raise objection by paying a fee of Rs 50.

