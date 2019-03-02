Toggle Menu
RRB group D result on Monday: official notification, Check PET details, qualifying marks

RRB group D result: RRB group D recruitment exam was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, result to be declared on regional and central websites.

RRB group D result will be declared on Monday. (Representational Image)

RRB group D result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result date for the recruitment exam for group D level posts. According to the official notification, the result will be released on March 4, 2019 (Monday). Candidates can check the result at the central and regional websites.

RRB group D recruitment exam was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials. Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to be eligible for the job. Those who are recruited by RRB at group D level job will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits

RRB group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40%, OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST30%. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them, according to official notification.

RRB group D result 2018-19: PET criteria

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds

RRB group D result 2018-19: How to download

Step 1: Open chrome or whichever browser you use on your mobile phone

Step 2: Visit the regional website

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

Step 4: Wait while you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

