RRB Group D result, answer keys release date; check here

RRB Group D result, answer keys 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer keys of the Group D examinations in the first week of January, and the result by the last week of this same month. “The answer keys have been prepared, due to holidays the board is not releasing it this week. The answer keys of the RRB Group D examination will be released on the first week of January,” RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, adding that the results will be released on the last week of the same month.

Advertising

The months-long examination was concluded on December 17, the candidates who have appeared can check the answer keys, results through all the region based official websites, once released.

To raise objections for RRB Group Exam, the candidates have to log in with user ID and they need to go through the question and answers carefully. Remember the objections must be entered only in English. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly.

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D computer based recruitment examination that was started from September 17.

Advertising

The candidates who will clear the CBT have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview, the dates of which will be released later. The examination was conducted to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board has also released the results of Group C, ALP Technician exams on December 20, 2018. The candidates who have cleared the first stage Computer based test (CBT), will now have to appear for second stage CBT.

The second stage is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.