RRB Group D result 2019 updates: Results delayed, to be released on this date

RRB Group D Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will not release the results of Group D recruitment examinations on Thursday, February 28 as mentioned earlier. As per the recent communication from the board, the RRB will release the Group D results before March 7, 2019.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the Railways board said, “The results of RRB Group D examinations will be released before March 7. The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites.”

Read | RRB Group D Result 2019 updates: Railways to release result notification soon

It may assume that the board has postponed the declaration of results keeping in mind the heavy load on the websites that will occur once the registration process for NTPC vacancies that is scheduled to begin today. If the group d results and NTPC registration process will start on the same date, the websites will run slow. However, the official from the board cited no reason for the delay.

RRB Group D result 2019: Websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Group D result: What next

Once the RRB announces the Group D result, the candidates who will clear the examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates of which will be released post Group D result declaration.

The candidates must note that clearing the Physical Endurance Test (PET) will not assure them any job in the Railways. To secure a job, candidates have to go through a medical test and document verification process as well.

RRB Group D result: Third level

Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates will be called for document verification.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.