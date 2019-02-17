RRB group D result 2019: How to check on mobile, list of all regional websites here

RRB Railway group D result 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to release the result for written exam for recruitment at group D level posts in the Indian Railways. The result, according to RRB officials is expected to be released at 11 pm today, February 17 (Sunday) at all the regional websites.

According to the official data, over 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the exam conducted to fill 62,907 posts. According to experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high. Unreserved category candidates can expect it to be around 65-75 while for reserved category candidates too the cut-off is likely to be over 60.

RRB Railway group D result 2018-19: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open chrome or whichever browser you use on your mobile phone

Step 2: Visit the regional website

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

Step 4: Wait while you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

Download the document for future reference.

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Railways group D resuly 2018-19: Pay scale

According to the official notification, candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary in addition to other allowances.

