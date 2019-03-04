Declared! RRB group D result 2019: Check roll number-wise result, cut-off, PET details

RRB group D result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the RRB group D recruitment exam conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials. The Railways is under the process of uploading the result. At present, RRB Bilaspur website has activated the result link. It will be updated on other regional websites soon as well.

Advertising

Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to be eligible for the job. Those who are recruited by RRB at group D level job will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits.

Check RRB group D results LIVE UPDATES

RRB group D result 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Log-in to the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download and take print out for reference

RRB group D result 2018-19: Cut-off

READ | Websites to check RRB Group D results

RRB group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40%, OBC-30%, SC-30%, ST30%. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them, according to official notification.

RRB group D result 2018-19: PET

Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical eligibility test (PET) and document verification.

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D result 2018-19: Websites to check

Candidates will be able to see their result on their respective regional websites. Here is the link of regional websites to refer.

The results will be available on all the region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.