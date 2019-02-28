RRB Group D Result 2019 updates

RRB Railway Group D Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has not released Group D result notification on the official website yet. An official from the board had earlier told the indianexpress.com that they will first release the result notification on the regional websites and would then, announce the Group D result. Another regional official said the result is unlikely to release today, that is, February 28.

When the indianexpress.com asked a senior member from the Railway Board regarding the result date, he said they will take another three-four days to activate the RRB Group D result link.

The reason, he cited, was since there are over one crore applicants awaiting the result, this might put pressure on the official websites and therefore, they are not giving any specific time to the media.

Read | RRB group D result date: Check details on next level exam

“The Railway Recruitment Board Group D results will be released on all the region-based official websites may be by March 3 or March 4,” the official said.

RRB Group D result 2019: Websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 at level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.