RRB Group D result 2019: 1.25 lakh candidates to qualify; know PET details

RRB Group D Result 2019 is eagerly awaited by all government job aspirants who appeared in the computer-based test in September-December 2018. On the basis of result of RRB Group D 2018 , two times the number of vacancies, that is 1,25,814 (1.25 lakh) candidates will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test. Read on to know more about it.

RRB Group D result 2019

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the computer-based test for CEN 02/2018 (Level 1 Posts) for Group D recruitment from September 17 to December 17, 2018. Then 25 days after that, RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 was issued on January 11, 2019. Now the RRBs are about to announce the result of CBT.

The result of the computer-based test shall be accompanied with RRB wise cut offs also. Cut-offs are applicable only in CBT. Physical Efficiency Test shall only be qualifying in nature. Indian Railways shall recruit 62,907 candidates to various posts of helper, track maintainer, assistant points man, sweeper cum porter, and other posts, on basis of CBT, PET, and document verification.

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

1.25 lakh candidates will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test. Those who are shortlisted will have to undergo two types of tests. One, they have to carry weight for a certain distance in the given time. Another they have to run a certain distance in given time.

Male candidates need to carry 35 kgs for 100 metre in 2 minutes; female candidates need to carry 20 kgs for 100 metre in 2 minutes. This has to be done in one chance without putting the weight down.

Male candidates have to run 1000 metre in 4 minutes 15 seconds; female candidates have to run 1000 metre in 5 minutes 40 seconds. This too has to be done in one chance.

RRB recruitment 2018-2019

